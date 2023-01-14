Photos – Disney100 Popcorn Bucket Debuts During Pixar Day at Sea Cruise Aboard the Disney Fantasy

Guests aboard the Disney Fantasy today are enjoying the start of a Pixar Day at Sea cruise and we spotted this new Disney100 popcorn bucket available on the ship.

Disney fans can celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with this new reflective, Mickey-shaped popcorn bucket.

The souvenir bucket also features a Mickey design on it.

The bucket also comes with a Disney100 lanyard featuring the phrase “100 Years of Wonder.”

And of course, the best part of this new bucket is the popcorn inside.

About Pixar Day at Sea Cruises:

On select seven-night sailings through mid-March, families will encounter more Pixar characters than ever before during this day-long celebration, from meet-and-greet opportunities, dance and pool parties, family activities and an all-new nighttime spectacular.

Pixar Day at Sea will be included on nine select Disney Fantasy cruises from January through March 2023. Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Fantasy will sail to several guest-favorite destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean.

Eastern Caribbean itineraries feature stops in ports such as Tortola, St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while western Caribbean sailings visit Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Every cruise includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.