New Disney100 and Other New Chase Disney Visa Card Designs Available Now

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, Chase has released some new card designs including a special Disney100 card.
- The new design features Mickey and Minnie in black and white outfits inside the number 100.
- Chase Disney Premier Cardmembers can get an exclusive metal card when choosing the 100 Years of Wonder design.
- In addition to the new Disney100 design, Disney fans can select new designs featuring:
- Retro Walt Disney World
- Maleficent
- Tiana
- Unfortunately, in order to make way for new designs, the Walt Disney World 50th, Mickey & Pals, Tink and Millennium Falcon card designs have been discontinued.
About the Chase Disney Visa Cards:
- Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Debit Card perks include:
- Save 10% on select purchases at shopDisney.com.
- Pose for special photos at private Cardmember locations at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.
- 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at select locations at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.
- 10% off select dining locations most days at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.
- 15% off the non-discounted price of select guided tours at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.
- 10% off the non-discounted price of select recreation experiences at Walt Disney World Resort.
- Additionally, Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers earn 5% in Disney Rewards Dollars on card purchases made directly at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com or ESPNPlus.com, 2% on card purchases at grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and most Disney locations and 1% on all other card purchases. Disney Visa Cardmembers earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all card purchases with no earn limits.