New Disney100 and Other New Chase Disney Visa Card Designs Available Now

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, Chase has released some new card designs including a special Disney100 card.

The new design features Mickey and Minnie in black and white outfits inside the number 100.

Chase Disney Premier Cardmembers can get an exclusive metal card when choosing the 100 Years of Wonder design.

In addition to the new Disney100 design, Disney fans can select new designs featuring: Retro Walt Disney World Maleficent Tiana

Unfortunately, in order to make way for new designs, the Walt Disney World 50th, Mickey & Pals, Tink and Millennium Falcon card designs have been discontinued.

About the Chase Disney Visa Cards: