Jewel Changi Airport Celebrates Disney100 with New Show, Meet and Greets and More

Jewel Changi Airport launched a range of Disney-themed activities and retail offerings today for travelers to enjoy when they visit Singapore. The Disney100 activities and displays pay tribute to nearly 100 years of iconic storytelling from The Walt Disney Company.

Jewel visitors will be able to explore a Disney100 Light & Sound show featuring some of Disney’s most beloved characters and photo spots inspired by select Disney films.

Shoppers can also enjoy retail offerings featuring Disney merchandise and collectables.

For the launch weekend from January 12-15, visitors can expect a dazzling new show, as well as surprise appearances by Disney’s well-loved special friends.

Jewel’s marvelous Light & Sound show at the HSBC Rain Vortex takes on a Disney theme in conjunction with the activities.

During the launch weekend, activities kicked off with a surprise performance, before Disney’s special friends met visitors, and ushered in a specially choreographed six-minute Disney100 Light & Sound Show at 7.30pm.

Featuring beloved Disney characters, the Light & Sound Show has been curated by internationally acclaimed Los Angeles-based water feature design firm, WET.

Disney fans can sing along to a medley of songs including “When You Wish Upon A Star,” “A Whole New World,” “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” and the theme soundtrack from Marvel Studios’ “ Avengers: Endgame

Beyond the launch weekend, visitors will be able to watch a shorter version of the Disney100 Light & Sound Show that will run from 16 January to 9 April 2023.

At the Shiseido Forest Valley, visitors and Disney fans will be able walk through a Disney100 archway and take photos in front of a 4-meter tall platinum statue of Mickey Mouse.

The North Entrance is also where visitors can take photos with well-loved and special friends during meet and greet sessions happening at various times from January 13-15.

Visitors can also explore 10 Disney-themed photo spots on display at Jewel.

Inspired by scenes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars

The Disney100 photo spots pay homage to fans and families everywhere who have brought Disney into their hearts. The photo spots include iconic scenes such as Mickey Mouse in his debut film Steamboat Willy (1928) – the very first Disney animation with sound – and other memorable moments from popular films like Disney’s Winnie The Pooh (1977), The Lion King (1994) and Encanto (2021), Disney & Pixar’s Toy Story (1995), Up (2009) and Inside Out (2015).

Disney fans will also be able to shop in the Disney-themed Year of the Rabbit Tsum Tsum pop-up store, at Jewel’s Basement.

Merchandise such as toys, stationery, apparel, homeware and more will be available.

Shoppers can redeem a complimentary set of Year of the Rabbit Tsum Tsum red packets with a minimum purchase of $80.

The Disney-themed pop-up store at Jewel, one of the largest in Singapore, will be open from mid-January to the end of February.

After this, the retail pop-up will be transformed into The Wonder Store to feature Disney100-themed merchandise, with a wide assortment across Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars branded properties.

To coincide with the Disney-themed activities, shoppers stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip for four to Hong Kong Disneyland

