Mickey and Friends Debut Platinum Disney100 Outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland

Mickey and friends have debuted their platinum Disney100 costumes at Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • Mickey first showed off his new Disney100 costumes at the D23 Expo in September 2022.
  • The shimmering new “platinum” outfits are designed to reflect the optimism and creativity of Disney as the company celebrates 100 years and looks toward the next century.
  • We previously knew that the costumes would be appearing at Disneyland, and presumably also Walt Disney World, but we now know that Mickey and the gang will also be donning them at Hong Kong Disneyland.
  • Mickey and the gang will debut their new looks at the Disneyland Resort in California on January 27th.
  • Another way Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate Disney100 is with the addition of a new Walt and Mickey statue in Fantasyland.

