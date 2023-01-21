“What’s Up, Disney+” Takes a Look at What’s Coming in 2023

“What’s Up, Disney+” is back with a new episode taking a look at some of the most exciting projects coming to the streaming service in 2023.
- Host Andre Meadows returns for the latest episode of “What’s Up, Disney+” to take a sneak peek at the exciting new movies and series coming to to the streamer this year.
- Andre shares some brief descriptions of several upcoming projects, including:
- The Mandalorian season 3 – streaming March 1
- American Born Chinese – streaming in 2023
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – streaming February 1
- Ahsoka – streaming in 2023
- Secret Invasion – streaming in 2023
- Peter Pan & Wendy – streaming in 2023
- Andre then offers congratulations to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett for winning the Critic’s Choice Award for best supporting actress and Ruth E. Carter for her award for best costume design for the Marvel film.
- After a quick mention of the recent trailer for The Mandalorian, Andre plugs Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman, which will be streaming on March 17.
- Streaming on April 22, National Geographic’s Secrets of the Elephants will be narrated by Natalie Portman.
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere February 10 on Disney Channel and will stream on Disney+ starting February 15.
- The Crossover will give basketball fans something to check out starting on April 5.
- Andre then takes a look at the recent season finale of Willow, which can be seen on Disney+ now.
- We also get a look at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which recently returned for season two.
- Disney Animation’s Strange World is also streaming now on Disney+.
- With just a few episodes left before the finale, Andre drums up some excitement for National Treasure: Edge of History.
- And finally, Andre shares his excitement for the second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, streaming in February.
- Check out the full episode of “What’s Up, Disney+” below:
