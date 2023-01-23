Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Special Offerings at Walt Disney World Joffrey’s Coffee Locations

Brew love this Valentine’s season with Joffrey’s limited edition seasonal offerings available throughout Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. is celebrating the most romantic time of the year with limited edition offerings, now available throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.
- The seasonal drinks available are:
- Strawberry Dipped Mocha (Mocha with strawberry syrup, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle)
- Strawberry Dipped Mocha Game Changer (French Roast cold brew, espresso, dark chocolate sauce and strawberry syrup)
- These offerings will also be available at Joffrey's flagship location in Midtown Tampa.
- Coffee lovers can also add Valentine’s Day themed ripples to select beverages at the location in The Landing at Disney Springs.
