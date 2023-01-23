Disney Skyliner Closed for Maintenance Through January 29th at Walt Disney World

Guests staying at the Walt Disney World Resort this week will not have the chance to ride the Disney Skyliner, as the transportation service is closed for routine maintenance.

What’s Happening:

All lines of the Disney Skyliner are currently closed for planned maintenance.

The refurbishment is planned to last through Sunday, January 29th.

At this time, Bus Transportation to EPCOT Disney's Hollywood Studios Disney’s Riviera Resort Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Guests at EPCOT who are park hopping to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (and vice versa) will have the option of taking a bus, FriendShip Boat, or using the walkway along Crescent Lake.

More Walt Disney World News: