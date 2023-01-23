Disney Skyliner Closed for Maintenance Through January 29th at Walt Disney World

Guests staying at the Walt Disney World Resort this week will not have the chance to ride the Disney Skyliner, as the transportation service is closed for routine maintenance.
What’s Happening:
- All lines of the Disney Skyliner are currently closed for planned maintenance.
- The refurbishment is planned to last through Sunday, January 29th.
- At this time, Bus Transportation to EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios will be provided to guests of hotels usually serviced by the Disney Skyliner. Those hotels are:
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Guests at EPCOT who are park hopping to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (and vice versa) will have the option of taking a bus, FriendShip Boat, or using the walkway along Crescent Lake.
