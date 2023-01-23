Photos – Ariel’s Grotto Reopens at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Last week, we learned a couple of character-focused experiences would be reopening at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. And now, guests can once again come face to face with The Little Mermaid herself at Ariel’s Grotto.
- We stopped by Ariel’s Grotto at Magic Kingdom today as the character meet and greet location is once again welcoming guests.
- Located in New Fantasy Land, Ariel’s Grotto gives guests a chance to come face to face with the beloved character from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
- An update to the meet and greet experience, guests can tap in on this touch point to get their photos with Ariel right on the My Disney Experience app.
- Ariel’s Grotto will be joined by Enchanted Tales with Belle, which will reopen on February 19, 2023, once again allowing guests to enter Maurice’s home, through a magic mirror and into the Beast’s castle.
- Both returning experiences will be available as selections on Disney’s Genie+ service on their respective reopening dates. With these additions, guests will have even more options to choose from when using Disney Genie+ service. As a reminder, the purchase of Disney Genie+ service is available in addition to a standby entrance.
- Both attractions took shape as part of the “New Fantasyland” that debuted at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in 2012. They opened alongside Gaston’s Tavern, Be Our Guest restaurant, Storybook Circus, and the aforementioned Under The Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid dark ride. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train opened in a later phase of the expansion, opening in May of 2014.
