New Offerings for Celebrate Soulfully During Black History Month at Walt Disney World

From art to food to music and more, there are plenty of opportunities to feel soulful at the Walt Disney World Resort this February, as part of Celebrate Soulfully.

What’s Happening:

The already colorful and diverse Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression

Ernest Shaw and Nneka Jones will join the likes of Everett Spruill and David Anthony Geary.

By the end of February, you will be able to celebrate the work of four Black artists on the Art Walk, showcasing the ongoing commitment to diversity and representation at Walt Disney World.

Black music will take centerstage this February, with Black musicians featured on all three main Disney Springs stages on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights.

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Black Broadway performers will be featured during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at EPCOT L. Steven Taylor ( The Lion King ) Kissy Simmons ( The Lion King ) Michael James Scott ( Aladdin )



Be sure to stop and take in some of the fun with Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots across property featuring Princess Tiana in her element at Tiana’s place, selfies with Penny and friends from The Proud Family , and more.

, and more. For Black History Month, explore both existing, returning, and brand-new Food & Beverage offerings across Walt Disney World. And new this year, each Food & Beverage location will now highlight the cast inspirations of dishes with photos and storytelling.

Check out the full Celebrate Soulfully Foodie Guide

Celebrate Soulfully has also returned to Disney Springs