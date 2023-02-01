Powerline Max and More New Characters Now Meeting Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Characters are out in full force at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as a slew of new character meet & greets have appeared at the Walt Disney World theme park.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, February 1st, guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can now meet with Mr. & Mrs. Incredible, Frozone and Edna Mode near Echo Lake.
- Perhaps getting the most buzz, is Goofy’s son Max, who is now appearing in the famous Powerline costume from A Goofy Movie.
- Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Chip & Dale can be found with their dual love interest, Clarice, through February 14th.
- Beginning February 15th, you’ll instead be able to find Chip & Dale in their Rescue Rangers costumes, over by the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.
- Most of these meet & greets are set to continue indefinitely, so be sure to find them on your next visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
