Ebay Exclusive Darkwing Duck Funko Pop! Swoops in to Save the Day

We’re only a few weeks into 2023 and we’re already swimming in new Funko releases. Guess what? There’s more to come! Funko is delivering a new Darkwing Duck exclusive Pop! that 90s kids will truly appreciate. What are you waiting for? “Let’s get dangerous!”

Funko seems to know exactly how to ruffle your feathers (in a good way) and their latest Disney inspired design is a fun throwback to 1990s and Disney Afternoon cartoons. We’re talking about Darkwing Duck!

The brave investigator is on the case in this new Funko and Ebay exclusive that captures the spirit of the web foot wonder in all his colorful glory.

Funko Darkwing Duck – $15.00

He’s donned his wide brimmed hat, eye mask, purple cape and dapper suit coat, so you know he means business! He’s looking to track down the villainous fiends lurking in the shadows of your Darkwing Duck collection.

Speaking of villainous fiends, some lucky fans might wind up with the Pop! Negaduck Chase Variant! These are distributed randomly (1 in 6 chance) and cannot be requested when ordered.

The Darkwing Duck Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Ebay

