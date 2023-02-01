“Return of the Jedi” Glow in the Dark Luke Skywalker Funko Pop! Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

If you’ve been hoping to discover more exciting Funko Pop! releases, your dreams are coming true! This year, join fellow fans in celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with an Entertainment Earth exclusive Luke Skywalker Funko Pop!

Our obsession with Funko Pop! figures is very real especially when it comes to Star Wars exclusives and the latest reveal at Entertainment Earth commemorates the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi .

. Luke Skywalker takes the spotlight on this new Pop! exclusive where his appearance mimics a hologram. His blue-grey coloring lets us know we’re not seeing Luke in person, but rather through a communication device.

If this look wasn’t cool enough, there’s another element you’ll love: it glows in the dark and adds even more authenticity to the theme at least when the lights are off.

Luke is dressed in his simple Jedi gear and his trusty lightsaber is attached at his hip…just in case.

The Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Luke Skywalker Funko Pop! is A link to the individual item can be found below.

“Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker has a message for feared crime lord Jabba the Hutt, and he must save his comrades in the Rebel Alliance and triumph over the Galactic Empire. The one-and-only Luke Skywalker will make a "glowing" entrance into your Pop! collection, and you don't want to miss him!”

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Hologram Luke Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99