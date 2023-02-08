Denuo Novo Introduces Finn FN-2187 Stormtrooper Helmet Now Available for Pre-Order

Fans of the Star Wars franchise can continue growing their collection with the latest helmet replica from Denuo Novo. This release focuses on Finn’s initial stormtrooper look from The Force Awakens back when he was known only as FN-2187.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

High end collectible maker Denuo Novo

This stunning wearable is designed after the Stormtrooper helmets worn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and a bloody handprint marks this as Finn’s personal helmet.

and a bloody handprint marks this as Finn’s personal helmet. Designed for wear or display, this collectible was recreated from the film version with screen-used production assets and was digitally scanned for exacting reproduction.

As with all Denuo Novo collectibles, the helmet has been optimized as a one piece construction that will meet both demanding expectations of costuming and long-term durability.

The Star Wars The Force Awakens Finn FN-2187 Stormtrooper Helmet accessory retails for $700.00. Fans can per-order their helmet from Denuo Novo

The helmet is expected to be in stock in Spring 2023. A link to this collectible item can be found below.

Painted to replicate the look of the blood-stained FN-2187 helmet worn by Finn.

One-piece helmet is assembled and ready to wear.

The outer shell is made of fiberglass.

Helmet interior is fully lined for a finished appearance.

Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

Good to Know:

Please note that most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size.

About Stormtrooper FN-2187 aka Finn:

“Committed to the cause of the Resistance, Finn fights alongside his closest friends in the struggle to defeat the First Order, the evil regime he once served as a stormtrooper. As FN-2187, he was trained from birth to serve the First Order, but a skirmish on Jakku awakened his conscience and drove him down a different path, one that proved both heroic and dangerous.”

More Denuo Novo Star Wars Collectibles:

Fans looking for additional high end pieces for their Star Wars collection will want to check out these other recent releases:

About Denuo Novo: