“The Last Jedi” First Order Executioner Stormtrooper Helmet Coming Soon from Denuo Novo

Fans of the Star Wars franchise can continue growing their collection with the latest helmet replica from Denuo Novo that’s focusing on a stormtrooper look from The Last Jedi. The menacing and mysterious First Order Executioner style is the latest collectible being offered and is now available for pre-order.
What’s Happening:
- High end collectible maker Denuo Novo is bringing an element of the Star Wars universe right to fans with their highly detailed First Order Executioner Stormtrooper Helmet accessory.
- This stunning wearable is designed after the Stormtrooper helmets worn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Designed for wear or display, this collectible was recreated from the film version with screen-used production assets and was digitally scanned for exacting reproduction.
- As with all Denuo Novo collectibles, the helmet has been optimized as a one piece construction that will meet both demanding expectations of costuming and long-term durability.
- The Star Wars The Last Jedi First Order Executioner Stormtrooper Helmet accessory retails for $675.00. Fans can per-order their helmet from Denuo Novo.
- The helmet is expected to be in stock in early winter/spring 2023. A link to this collectible item can be found below.
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI First Order Executioner Stormtrooper Premiere – Denuo Novo – $675.00
- Painted to replicate the look of the First Order Executioner Stormtrooper.
- One-piece helmet is assembled and ready to wear.
- The outer shell is made of fiberglass.
- Helmet interior is fully lined for a finished appearance.
- Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.
- Additional Stormtrooper accessories including the First Order Stormtrooper Kit, Neck Seals and Pauldrons are also available for purchase.
Good to Know:
- Please note that most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size.
About The First Order Execution Stormtrooper:
- “In the First Order, execution duty isn’t the domain of a specialized unit, but an assignment that any stormtrooper may draw. Executioner troopers carry powerful laser axes and wear armor with black carbon-finish accents. Their serial numbers are never broadcast to squamates’ helmet displays, leaving their identities anonymous.
About Denuo Novo:
- Denuo Novo was founded in 2021 and awarded the STAR WARS high-end costume and high-end collectibles licenses.
- Denuo Novo is a subsidiary of National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA) and their universe of companies which include:
- Rubies II
- Kidrobot
- Joseph Enterprises
- WizKids
- LootCrate
- Fans can trust that merchandise will have the undisputed highest level of quality of any licensed product in the collectibles market. Manufactured under the supervision of a multi-generational team of experts and logistically supported by one of the largest shipping supply chains in the nation – Denuo Novo seeks to be your single stop for the highest quality prop and costume replicas and high-end collectibles for generations to come.