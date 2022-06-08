Denuo Novo Introduces “Star Wars: Rebels” Sabine Wren Mandalorian Helmet

The latest Star Wars-inspired helmet from Denuo Novo is now available for pre-order and this time the collectible maker is focusing on fan favorite Mandalorian, Sabine Wren.

If you consider yourself a Mandalorian or just want to be part of the Ghost Crew, Denuo Novo is helping to make fans' dreams come true with their newest Star Wars replica helmet.

replica helmet. Designed after the unique appearance of Sabine Wren’s headpiece, this colorful helmet takes its inspiration from Sabine’s appearance in Star Wars: Rebel s.

The Star Wars Sabine Wren Helmet accessory retails for $600.00, and is available for per-order from Denuo Novo .

The helmet is expected to be in stock in late summer/fall 2022. A link to this collectible item can be found below.

STAR WARS REBELS Sabine Wren Season 2 Helmet Accessory (Pre-Order) – $600.00

Helmet is made of fiberglass and painted to look like Sabine Wren's helmet from Season 2 of Star Wars: Rebels .

. Original digital assets were referenced in the creation of this product.

Modeled using digital assets and slightly altered to fit a human head.

Features a ViewFinder with 90 degrees of movement.

Helmet interior is fully lined for a finished appearance.

Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

Please note that most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size.

About Sabine Wren:

“Sabine Wren was a Mandalorian warrior, explosives expert, and graffiti artist – qualities that came in handy as one of the first rebels against the Empire. Part of the Ghost crew, Sabine used her gift for bomb-making to great effect against the Empire, and would often mark her work with spray-paint tags. Her classic Mandalorian armor was notable for incorporating her own custom stylings, reflecting her creative-meets-rebellious spirit.”

