Denuo Novo Introduces “Star Wars: Rebels” Sabine Wren Mandalorian Helmet

The latest Star Wars-inspired helmet from Denuo Novo is now available for pre-order and this time the collectible maker is focusing on fan favorite Mandalorian, Sabine Wren.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- If you consider yourself a Mandalorian or just want to be part of the Ghost Crew, Denuo Novo is helping to make fans' dreams come true with their newest Star Wars replica helmet.
- Designed after the unique appearance of Sabine Wren’s headpiece, this colorful helmet takes its inspiration from Sabine’s appearance in Star Wars: Rebels.
- The Star Wars Sabine Wren Helmet accessory retails for $600.00, and is available for per-order from Denuo Novo.
- The helmet is expected to be in stock in late summer/fall 2022. A link to this collectible item can be found below.
STAR WARS REBELS Sabine Wren Season 2 Helmet Accessory (Pre-Order) – $600.00
- Helmet is made of fiberglass and painted to look like Sabine Wren's helmet from Season 2 of Star Wars: Rebels.
- Original digital assets were referenced in the creation of this product.
- Modeled using digital assets and slightly altered to fit a human head.
- Features a ViewFinder with 90 degrees of movement.
- Helmet interior is fully lined for a finished appearance.
- Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.
- Please note that most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size.
About Sabine Wren:
- “Sabine Wren was a Mandalorian warrior, explosives expert, and graffiti artist – qualities that came in handy as one of the first rebels against the Empire. Part of the Ghost crew, Sabine used her gift for bomb-making to great effect against the Empire, and would often mark her work with spray-paint tags. Her classic Mandalorian armor was notable for incorporating her own custom stylings, reflecting her creative-meets-rebellious spirit.”
More Denuo Novo Star Wars Collectibles:
Fans looking for additional high end pieces for their Star Wars collection will want to check out these other recent releases:
About Denuo Novo:
- Denuo Novo was founded in 2021 and awarded the STAR WARS high-end costume and high-end collectibles licenses.
- Denuo Novo is a subsidiary of National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA) and their universe of companies which include:
- Rubies II
- Kidrobot
- Joseph Enterprises
- WizKids
- LootCrate
- Fans can trust that merchandise will have the undisputed highest level of quality of any licensed product in the collectibles market. Manufactured under the supervision of a multi-generational team of experts and logistically supported by one of the largest shipping supply chains in the nation – Denuo Novo seeks to be your single stop for the highest quality prop and costume replicas and high-end collectibles for generations to come.