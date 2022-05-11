“This is the Way:” Commemorate “The Mandalorian” With Live-Size Grogu Statue from Denuo Novo

Baby Yoda stole our hearts the moment he appeared on screen and we’ve been in love ever since. From toys, and apparel, to plush and games the creature known as Grogu has made his way around dozens of merchandise lines and now Denuo Novo is giving fans something else to get excited about, a life-size statue!

Denuo Novo’s high end Star Wars The Mandalorian for their next release.

for their next release. Coming in late summer 2022 is a life-size statue of Grogu aka The Child, the Force sensitive alien that fans have dubbed Baby Yoda.

This incredibly detailed statue is accurate to the character’s appearance in the Disney+

Grogu is dressed in his signature fleece-lined robe, and wears a Mythosaur necklace with a medallion that he holds in his hand. The stunning piece also comes with a display base that has the character’s name engraved on it.

Designed for adult collectors, this high-end statue will look fantastic among any assortment of Star Wars collectibles and makes for a great conversation starter.

The life-size Grogu statue sells for $250 and is available for pre-order from Denuo Novo

Life-Size Grogu Statue

“A mysterious child pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests, the foundling Grogu found protection with The Mandalorian, Din Djarin. Through their adventures and journeys through the galaxy, young Grogu is honing remarkable abilities.”

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN Grogu Life-Sized Statue (Pre-Order) – Denuo Novo

Statue is made of resin

Measures 15" tall x 16" wide x 8" deep

Includes display base with engraved nameplate.

Includes removable Mythosaur skull medallion necklace

