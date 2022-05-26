501st Trooper Helmet by Denuo Novo Debuts Star Wars Celebration

Fans of the Clone Wars era of the Star Wars franchise can continue growing their collection with the latest helmet replica from Denuo Novo. Debuting today at Star Wars Celebration is the 501st Trooper Helmet Accessory that’s available for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

High end collectible maker Denuo Novo

Guests attending Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim can check out the amazing helmet in person at the company’s Booth #2347.

This stunning wearable is designed after the the 501st Trooper helmets worn throughout the Star Wars Clone Wars era ( Attack of the Clones, The Clone Wars )

) After multiple engineering iterations and field testing, this helmet has been optimized as a one piece construction that will meet both demanding expectations of costuming and long-term durability.

This one-piece helmet is assembled and ready to wear and shares the same mold and structure as the recently revealed Clone Trooper Phase II helmet

The Star Wars 501st Trooper Helmet accessory retails for $700.00, but is currently on sale for $630.00 Fans can per-order their helmet from Denuo Novo

The helmet is expected to be in stock in late summer/fall 2022. A link to this collectible item can be found below.

Painted to replicate the look of the 501st Troopers.

One-piece helmet is assembled and ready to wear.

Original digital assets were referenced in the creation of this product.

Modeled using digital assets and slightly altered to fit a human head.

The outer shell is made of fiberglass.

Helmet interior is fully lined for a finished appearance.

Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

Good to Know:

Please note that most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size.

See it in person at Booth #2347! At Star Wars Celebration

About The 501st Troopers:

“Led by Captain Rex, the 501st Legion is a tight-knit squadron of clone troopers known for strength of character and unwavering loyalty.”

More Denuo Novo Star Wars Collectibles:

Fans looking for additional high end pieces for their Star Wars collection will want to check out these other recent releases:

About Denuo Novo: