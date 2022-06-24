Fans of the Clone Wars era of the Star Wars franchise will want to set aside a place in their collection Denuo Novo’s replica of the Republic Clone Trooper helmet. This incredible collectible is presented in a clean, non-weathered version that pairs perfectly with the weathered look that debuted this past spring.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, high end collectible maker Denuo Novo “weathered” version

This stunning wearable is designed after the Republic Trooper Phase II helmets worn throughout the Star Wars Clone Wars era ( Attack of the Clones, The Clone Wars )

) As with their other Star Wars helmets, Denuo Novo creates their versions of the iconic headwear with quality materials. Each of their Star Wars helmet accessories include details recreated from 3D scans, measurements, and references taken from original screen-used production assets.

The Star Wars Republic Clone Trooper Phase II (Non-Weathered) Helmet sells for $650.00 and is available for per-order on the Denuo Novo website

The helmet is expected to be in stock in late summer/fall 2022. A link to this collectible item can be found below.

STAR WARS™ Clone Trooper Phase II Helmet Accessory (Clean) – Pre-Order – $650.00

This one-piece helmet is assembled and ready to wear.

Original digital assets were referenced in the creation of this product.

Modeled using digital assets and slightly altered to fit a human head.

The outer shell is made of fiberglass and features a clean paint finish for a 'fresh-off-the-line look.

Helmet interior is fully lined for a finished appearance.

Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

Good to Know:

Please note that most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size.

The Republic Clone Trooper Helmet DOES NOT come with a stand.

About Republic Clone Troopers:

“At the time of their introduction, the Republic clone troopers represented the future of galactic warfare. Far superior to battle droids, the clone troopers formed the backbone of the Republic's new military that waged war against the forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. So symbolic were they of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars.”

More Denuo Novo Star Wars Collectibles:

Fans looking for additional high end pieces for their Star Wars collection will want to check out these other recent releases:

About Denuo Novo: