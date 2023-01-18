Pre-Order The New Star Wars Classic Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet Accessory By Denuo Novo

The new Star Wars Classic Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet Accessory by Denuo Novo is now available for pre-order.

What’s Happening:

Denuo Novo was founded in 2021 and awarded the Star Wars high-end costume and high-end collectibles licenses.

Denuo Novo is proud to offer the Star Wars Classic Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet Accessory for Pre-Order.

Stormtroopers are elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. They wear imposing white armor, which offers a wide range of survival equipment and temperature controls to allow the soldiers to survive in almost any environment.

This helmet accessory is expected to be in stock in Q2 (April-May) 2023.

About Star Wars Classic Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet Accessory:

This helmet accessory includes details recreated from the original screen-used production assets.

Helmet is made of ABS plastic and features a green visor lens.

Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

Helmet fits up to a size 8 US hat size.

About Denuo Novo: