Pre-Order The New Star Wars Classic Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet Accessory By Denuo Novo

The new Star Wars Classic Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet Accessory by Denuo Novo is now available for pre-order.

What’s Happening:

  • Denuo Novo was founded in 2021 and awarded the Star Wars high-end costume and high-end collectibles licenses.
  • Denuo Novo is proud to offer the Star Wars Classic Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet Accessory for Pre-Order.
  • Stormtroopers are elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. They wear imposing white armor, which offers a wide range of survival equipment and temperature controls to allow the soldiers to survive in almost any environment.
  • This helmet accessory is expected to be in stock in Q2 (April-May) 2023.
About Star Wars Classic Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet Accessory:

  • This helmet accessory includes details recreated from the original screen-used production assets.
  • Helmet is made of ABS plastic and features a green visor lens.
  • Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.
  • Helmet fits up to a size 8 US hat size.

About Denuo Novo:

  • Our goal is to achieve the pinnacle of quality in the manufacturing and distribution of screen-accurate and high-end merchandise offerings from movies, television, and contemporary media.
  • Denuo Novo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rubies II LLC and managed by Joel Weinshanker, owner and operator of NECA and its wider range of subsidiaries which include WizKids, Kidrobot, and Joseph Enterprises (Chia/Clapper).
  • With this synergy, you can trust that your merchandise will have the undisputed highest level of quality of any licensed product in the collectibles market.
  • Manufactured under the supervision of a multi-generational team of experts and logistically supported by one of the largest shipping supply chains in the nation – Denuo Novo seeks to be your single stop for the highest quality prop and costume replicas and high-end collectibles for generations to come.