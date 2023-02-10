Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket Phunny Plush from Kidrobot Now Available for Pre-Order

Kidrobot is looking back on a classic Disney film with the latest addition to their Phunny Plush line. Best pals Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket are living the good life as adorable plushes and we can’t wait to add them to our collection.

If you love all things Disney and are a fan of plushes, you're in for a treat as Kidrobot is putting their cute spin on Pinocchio !

! Fans will soon be able to add two classic characters to their Disney collection with soft and huggable versions of Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket make their debut.

Both plush pals measure 8″ tall and are wearing their signature looks. For Pinocchio that means red shorts, yellow shirt, blue bowtie and charming yellow hat. He even has wooden markings on his arms and legs to indicate that he’s a puppet.

Jiminy joins the line in green trousers, orange shirt, and long overcoat with starched white collar. A blue top hat sits on his head and he’s holding his umbrella too.

Fans can pre-order both characters now which are scheduled to arrive in Fall 2023. Each sells for $16.99 and makes a great addition to your Disney themed plush assortment!

Pinocchio Plush

“Celebrate Disney’s 1940 classic animated film Pinocchio with this soft Pinocchio plush by Kidrobot. With help from his conscience Jiminy Cricket, this brave puppet goes on one daring adventure to become a real boy.”

Disney's Pinocchio – Pinocchio Phunny Plush (PRE-ORDER) – Kidrobot – $16.99

Disney's Pinocchio – Jiminy Cricket Phunny Plush (PRE-ORDER) – Kidrobot – $16.99

