Kidrobot Debuts a Terrifyingly Fun Oogie Boogie Interactive Plush—with Bugs!

It may not be Halloween or Christmas, but we’re happy to celebrate The Nightmare Before Christmas all year long! Kidrobot is also on board for an ongoing festival of all things Tim Burton with their new Oogie Boogie and Bugs plush.

Kidrobot is bringing the baddest baddie of Halloween to you with a brand new, Oogie Boogie interactive plush

Measuring 16″ tall, this squishy friend means business, and he’s not alone. Three removable creepy crawly bugs are here to play too as part of this amazing collectible set.

Fans can pre-order the plush now

This new Oogie Boogie release sells for $39.99 and makes a great addition to a fan collection, holiday decor or just part of your Disney themed plush assortment!

Oogie Boogie Interactive Plush

“‘You better pay attention now because I’m the Boogeyman!’ The bug-hungry, burlap sack-wearing, gambling monster known as Oogie Boogie is ready to haunt your dreams in 16″ tall interactive plush form, complete with removable bugs. Yum!”

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie 16″ Interactive Plush with Bugs – Kidrobot – $39.99

If you love this plush, be sure to check out their other amazing Disney offerings like Super Stitch, Kermit the Frog, more Nightmare pals and even some Marvel heroes!

Heading to San Diego Comic-Con? Kidrobot will be there with a new Bambi resin figure and other impressive exclusives that fans will love!