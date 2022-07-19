Kidrobot Reveals SDCC Exclusive Bambi and Thumper Life-Size Resin Art Sculpture

Kidrobot is teaming up with Disney again for a special Bambi and Thumper Life-Size Resin Art Sculpture based on the 1942 Disney animated classic Bambi.

What’s Happening:

The limited-edition sculpture stands nearly 20″ tall and will debut at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

Known for his bold, symbolic, and contrast-rich works, the South African artist Colus Havenga has collaborated with Kidrobot for nearly a decade, starting with his original Dunny Art Figure.

At Kidrobot's booth (#2846) on Saturday, July 23rd at 2:00pm, Colus will be signing a limited number of art lithographs of the figures exclusively available to those who pre-order this incredible collectible!

If you're unable to attend San Diego Comic-Con in person, you can still pre-order the Bambi and Thumper Life-Size Resin Art Sculpture online this Friday at 9am at Kidrobot.com

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off with a preview tomorrow night, July 20th and runs through Sunday, July 24th at the San Diego Convention Center.

