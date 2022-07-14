ABC Offering “Abbott Elementary” Themed “New Teacher Dis-Orientation” Activation at San Diego Comic-Con

ABC has announced a special immersive fan experience coming to San Diego Comic-Con based on new hit comedy Abbott Elementary, entitled “New Teacher Dis-Orientation.”

What’s Happening:

Kicking off on Thursday, July 21st, in front of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, fans will have the chance to walk the halls of Abbott Elementary , earning their very own staff credentials via experiential set recreations. Channel your inner Principal Ava by striking a pose behind her official desk, or pay a visit to Janine’s classroom for the opportunity to contribute to real teachers in need through curated Scholastic ClassroomsCount wish lists.

The "New Teacher Dis-Orientation" activation will also feature original art submitted by fans via the official "Abbott Elementary" Fan Art Contest, in addition to screenings of fan-favorite episodes, live performances and more.

San Diego Comic-Con passholders are also invited to join the cast and executive producers for a LIVE screening and virtual panel discussion in the Indigo Ballroom on Thursday, July 21st (1:30-2:30 p.m. PT).

This announcement comes on the heels of the series earning seven total Emmy nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series and three history-making nominations for series creator and star Quinta Brunson.

About Abbott Elementary: