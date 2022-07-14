ABC Offering “Abbott Elementary” Themed “New Teacher Dis-Orientation” Activation at San Diego Comic-Con

ABC has announced a special immersive fan experience coming to San Diego Comic-Con based on new hit comedy Abbott Elementary, entitled “New Teacher Dis-Orientation.”
What’s Happening:
- Kicking off on Thursday, July 21st, in front of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, fans will have the chance to walk the halls of Abbott Elementary, earning their very own staff credentials via experiential set recreations. Channel your inner Principal Ava by striking a pose behind her official desk, or pay a visit to Janine’s classroom for the opportunity to contribute to real teachers in need through curated Scholastic ClassroomsCount wish lists.
- The “New Teacher Dis-Orientation” activation will also feature original art submitted by fans via the official “Abbott Elementary” Fan Art Contest, in addition to screenings of fan-favorite episodes, live performances and more.
- San Diego Comic-Con passholders are also invited to join the cast and executive producers for a LIVE screening and virtual panel discussion in the Indigo Ballroom on Thursday, July 21st (1:30-2:30 p.m. PT).
- This announcement comes on the heels of the series earning seven total Emmy nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series and three history-making nominations for series creator and star Quinta Brunson.
About Abbott Elementary:
- Abbott Elementary season two premieres Wednesday, September 21st (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT).
- The series stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.
- Quinta Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions.
- The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.