Star Wars First to Market and Exclusive Merchandise Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2022

With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) just days away, companies everywhere are showcasing their exciting offerings that will be debuting and/or exclusive to the fan favorite event. Today, StarWars.com is highlighting the galactic must-haves that fans will want to put on their shopping lists.

What’s Happening:

As more panels, special guests and merchandise debuts are announced, the excitement for SDCC continues to grow.

StarWars.com is helping fans to plan for four days of shopping fun with a preview of the newest items that will be available from several popular brands including: Geeki Tikis Diamond Select Enso FiGPiN Funko RSVLTS And More!

Geeki Tikis by Beeline Creative

Glide through the galaxy with a tiki punch bowl shaped like the Millennium Falcon for $135, a Dewback for $85, or a Sandcrawler for $85. There’s also an array of mini muglets made to look like cantina aliens, shirts, swizzle sticks, and more classic tiki mugs including a first-to-market TIE fighter for $85 and a stack of stormtrooper helmets with matching swizzle for $80.

Collectibles by Diamond Select

Grand Admiral Thrawn joins the 12″ Jumbo Figure line for $80 and Boba Fett’s dented helmet graces the Premier Collection with a $200 1/7th scale statue inspired by his first appearance in live-action in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Bracelets by Enso

Rep the Empire or the Rebel Alliance with a new set of silicone bracelets at $99.99 each.

Pins by FiGPiN

The hunt is on for a pair of collectible bounty hunters: Dengar and Bossk, each $20.

Bobbleheads by Funko

Krrsantan, Cassian Andor, and a Purge Trooper join the Funko Pop! line at $14.99 each.

Droid 2-pack by Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

Limited to 3,000, this duo features a Gonk with sounds from the film and a Mouse Droid cast in metal for $35.

Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro

Boba Fett in disguise steps directly off the pages of Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover event, a new addition to the 6-inch scale line in unique black armor for $34.

T-shirts by Heroes & Villains

A new set of shirts depicting the epic clash between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series are $30 each.

Bags by Loungefly

First-to-market at SDCC, a Tusken Raider line features a cosplay mini backpack for $90 and a bantha wallet for $40, plus a crossbody bag inspired by Ahsoka Tano for $80.

Toys by Mattel

The Star Wars Hologram Darth Vader Limited Edition Premium Plush is a fierce and cuddly companion for $93.50.

A Hot Wheels Star Wars Razor Crest with Camtono Case will be available for sale for $30 in the Mattel booth as well as limited quantities at MattelCreations.com

RSVLTS

Choose from four exclusive prints (or, who are we kidding, collect them all) at $70 each including the Layers of Tatooine alt colorway, and prints focused on Peli Motto, Boba Fett, and….oh no! The Rancor!

Star Wars Card Trader by TOPPS

Download an exclusive SDCC series by scanning the QR code at the Topps booth on the floor!

Art by Trends International

New Grand Admiral Thrawn art by Joe Corroney and an epic Obi-Wan Kenobi group portrait by Russell Walks will be available for $30 each only at SDCC. The limited-quantity posters are printed on premium paper and hand numbered.

Plus, pick up new laser engraved wood art inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope for $150.