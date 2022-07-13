Hasbro Reveals SDCC Exclusive Boba Fett (In Disguise) Figure, Previews Andor and Mandalorian Collectibles Coming Soon

The Star Wars collectible universe is expanding with new figures from Hasbro. The toy maker revealed two action figures that will be on display at San Diego Comic-Com before becoming available for purchase and along with a Boba Fett exclusive that will debut at the event.
What’s Happening:
- With San Diego Comic-Con nearly upon us, Hasbro has introduced three new Star Wars action figures that will debut in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.
- Among the collectibles that fans will be anxious to acquire are:
- The Black Series: Boba Fett (In Disguise) – SDCC Exclusive
- The Black Series: Cassian Andor & B2EMO
- The Vintage Collection: The Rescue Set Multipack
- Guests will be able to check out the new figures at SDCC which will be on display at the event before being available later in the year.
- Additionally, fans will be able to acquire the Boba Fett figure at Comic-Con.
The Black Series
Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with these premium 6-inch figures, inspired by the characters in the Star Wars. Each figure makes a wonderful display piece and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett (In Disguise)
This 6-inch Boba Fett (In Disguise) figure is inspired by the character in the Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters comic. When delivering Han Solo frozen in carbonite to Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett must strike a deal. As payment, Fett must kill a local fighting pit warrior. He disguises himself so he can fight without suffering repercussions.
- Comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $33.99
- Available: Fall 2022
Good to Know:
- Attendees can visit the Hasbro Pulse Desk at Hasbro’s Booth #3213 to receive a one-time use code, which can then be scanned and pre-ordered.
- One QR code per customer.
- Limited quantities will be available to pre-order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention.
- While supplies last.
Star Wars: The Black Series Cassian Andor & B2EMO
In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire.
- Inspired by the characters in the Star Wars: Andor series
- Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $55.99
- Available: Fall 2022
The Vintage Collection
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. Highly poseable with realistic detail, these 3.75-inch-scale figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections.
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Rescue Set Multipack
The Mandalorian leads a crew on a rescue mission to Moff Gideon’s ship where a garrison of dark troopers – the advanced droids that captured Grogu – are waiting.
- Inspired by the daring rescue of Grogu in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series.
- 4 figures (The Mandalorian, Grogu, Moff Gideon and Dark Trooper)
- 10 entertainment-inspired accessories
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $74.99
- Available: Spring 2023