Loungefly Reveals New Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Mini Backpacks for San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Next month fans from every corner of the universe will descend on Southern California for the return of San Diego Comic-Con or SDCC as the cool people say. As always, Funko will be there with an immersive three booth experience, Funkoville and they’ve already started showcasing their latest Loungefly collectibles.

Summer is on the way and that means it’s almost time for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC)! The long-running fan favorite convention is the place to be for reveals and announcements from every nerdy corner of the universe.

Of course it’s also the location for the latest and greatest merchandise themed to shows, movies, comics, and characters we know and love.

This year Funko is bringing Funkoville to the show floor with an interactive movie theater, diner and grocery store, Loungefly Boutique, and Mondo Record Store.

If that wasn’t enough, they’ve also unveiled the limited edition Loungefly styles that will be debuting at SDCC.

Disney

We can’t get enough of these cosplay style mini backpacks that celebrate Pixar’s Up, Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, and a skeletal Stitch!

Mr. Fredricksen might be a bit of a grump, but he has a kind heart. Bring him with you on your adventures with this mini backpack that features his face, bow tie, and Grape Soda button. Look closely and you’ll notice that the zipper pull includes a charm of his tennis ball footed cane.

Louis brings the sounds of the bayou to all who will listen and while this version of the lovable alligator won’t serenade you, he does glow in the dark! This cosplay bag features side pockets, Louis’ trumpet and a mini version of firefly pal Ray.

Oh no! Stitch has found himself in some charged trouble and I for one am shocked! The little troublemaker is showcased here in skeleton form, complete with attached ears and bony arms extended. As an added bonus, this design glows in the dark.

Star Wars

We can’t be quite certain what Star Wars project this is from (A New Hope or The Book of Boba Fett) but we do know 2022 marks the 45th anniversary of the first Star Wars film and our introduction to the Tusken Raiders or Sand People.

Hailing from the Dune Sea and the sands of Tatoonie, comes this cosplay bag of the scary looking Tusken Raiders. A fully masked face makes up the design and even includes dimensional “spikes” at the top of the bag.

Marvel

This year Loungefly is focusing on badass Marvel ladies Gamora and Captain Carter making it easier than ever to carry a reminder that you are powerful no matter who you are.

Part of the ongoing Infinity Saga Collection (celebrating MCU Phases 1-3) this Gamora bag doesn't show her face, but rather her cool fashion sense that combines style with functionality and projection. A Lonungefly | Infinity Saga medallion decorates the bottom right corner of the bag.

Captain Carter made her MCU debut in summer 2021 as part of What If…? and now she’s coming to Loungefly! Just like Captain America and his red, white, and blue suit, this bag is styled after Peggy Carter’s British flag-inspired look that lets you know exactly who you’re dealing with!

