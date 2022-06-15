Loungefly Reveals San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Ashoka Tano Crossbody Bag

Loungefly has revealed a fantastic new Ahsoka Tano themed crossbody bag that will be available at San Diego Comic Con.
What’s Happening:
- This Ahsoka Tano crossbody bag will be released at the Funkoville interactive exhibit at this year’s San Diego Comic Con.
- More information on Funkoville at San Diego Comic Con can be found at this link.
More Loungefly Releases:
- Loungefly is saying “Be Our Guest” to Beauty and the Beast fans as they launch a new series of exclusive merchandise inspired by the film.
- Who’s ready to blast off for adventure? Fans can gear up for Pixar’s new movie Lightyear with a new Entertainment Earth exclusive Loungefly mini backpack.
- You can celebrate Disney’s beloved Dapper Dans every single day with the latest accessories and fashions from Loungefly and the Disney Dress Shop.