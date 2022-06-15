Loungefly Reveals San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Ashoka Tano Crossbody Bag

Loungefly has revealed a fantastic new Ahsoka Tano themed crossbody bag that will be available at San Diego Comic Con.

What’s Happening:

  • This Ahsoka Tano crossbody bag will be released at the Funkoville interactive exhibit at this year’s San Diego Comic Con.
  • More information on Funkoville at San Diego Comic Con can be found at this link.

