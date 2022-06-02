Limited Edition “Lightyear” Loungefly Backpack Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Who’s ready to blast off for adventure? In just a few weeks Pixar’s new movie Lightyear will land in theaters, but in the meantime, fans can gear up for the film with a new Entertainment Earth exclusive Loungefly mini backpack.
What’s Happening:
- Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to deliver a mini backpack pattern that’s out of this world! Themed to the upcoming Pixar feature Lightyear, this exclusive design features the famous Space Ranger and his robot cat companion Sox.
- The bag has a black background decorated with images of Star Command and XL-01 Pilot patches or medallions that include a picture of Buzz and the ship he flies.
- Along the front of the bag is an attached zipper pouch for extra storage space and the zipper pull features a Buzz Lightyear silhouette.
- This limited edition Loungefly sells for $69.99 and is available for pre-order exclusively on Entertainment Earth.
- While it’s not in stock yet, this cool collectible is expected to ship to fans later this month. A link to the mini backpack can be found below.
Lightyear Star Command Buzz Lightyear Print Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Features a matching lining, adjustable straps, zipper closure, a zippered front pocket, and more!
- Measures approximately 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep.
- Ages 15 and up.
About Lightyear:
- Lightyear is a sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans)—the hero who inspired the toy. The film reveals how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that we all know him to be today. Lightyear is directed by Angus MacLane and produced by Galyn Susman.