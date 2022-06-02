Limited Edition “Lightyear” Loungefly Backpack Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Who’s ready to blast off for adventure? In just a few weeks Pixar’s new movie Lightyear will land in theaters, but in the meantime, fans can gear up for the film with a new Entertainment Earth exclusive Loungefly mini backpack.

What’s Happening:

Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to deliver a mini backpack pattern that’s out of this world! Themed to the upcoming Pixar feature Lightyear , this exclusive design features the famous Space Ranger and his robot cat companion Sox.

, this exclusive design features the famous Space Ranger and his robot cat companion Sox. The bag has a black background decorated with images of Star Command and XL-01 Pilot patches or medallions that include a picture of Buzz and the ship he flies.

Along the front of the bag is an attached zipper pouch for extra storage space and the zipper pull features a Buzz Lightyear silhouette.

This limited edition Loungefly sells for $69.99 and is available for pre-order exclusively on Entertainment Earth .

. While it’s not in stock yet, this cool collectible is expected to ship to fans later this month. A link to the mini backpack can be found below.

Lightyear Star Command Buzz Lightyear Print Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Features a matching lining, adjustable straps, zipper closure, a zippered front pocket, and more!

Measures approximately 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep.

Ages 15 and up.

More Lightyear Merchandise:

