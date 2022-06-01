New Products Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear”

On June 17th, the highly anticipated movie, Lightyear, will be released. If you like collecting, there are some new products inspired by this movie that you will love. From a Space Ranger to LEGOs, you'll want them all. Here are the products available according to the official press release.

What's Available:

Disney and Pixar Lightyear Blast & Battle XL-15 by Mattel

Discover Disney and Pixar's Lightyear. Stranded on an uncharted planet, Buzz Lightyear and his crewmates will need to battle hostile plants, giant bugs and the ultimate threat, Zurg, to complete their mission and return home. Fans will take a high speed trip to adventure with this 20-inch long Blast & Battle XL-15 spaceship with a Buzz Lightyear pilot figure that brings the huge excitement of Lightyear home!

Disney Pixar Lightyear Funko Pop!: – Izzy Hawthorne

Infinite possibilities await with our Pop! Lightyear Izzy Hawthorne (Jr. Zap Patrol) as she explores worlds beyond. Wearing her Star Command space suit, Izzy is ready to launch into action with Buzz. This intergalactic traveler is prepared to help her Lightyear crew with any mission and is eager to reach new heights in your Disney and Pixar collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.1-inches tall.

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear Zurg Battle by LEGO

Blast off into the world of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear! Fire up your laser and stop the evil mech Zurg from stealing Buzz Lightyear’s energy cell. Hand Izzy her stud shooter to blast at the bad guy. Help Buzz strap on his jetpack. He launches into the sky and stops Zurg in his tracks with his laser shooter. By working as a team, you’ve beaten the bad guy!

Sox Plush- 14″ by shopDisney