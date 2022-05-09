Loungefly and Disney Dress Shop Salute The Dapper Dans with Fun Accessories and Fashions

You can celebrate Disney’s beloved Dapper Dans every single day with the latest accessories and fashions from Lougnefly and the Disney Dress Shop. Best of all, you can browse the entire assortment right now on shopDisney!

With their four-part harmony, brightly colored vests and signature straw hats, The Dapper Dans

Now shopDisney is honoring the charming fellows with a cute collection of Funko-inspired Loungefly accessories and a pretty Disney Dress Shop dress.

Fans of the popular quartet will love representing the group wherever they go and Disney and Loungefly are making it easier than ever to show support.

The Loungefly assortment features a mini backpack, wallet, baseball cap and pin.

As for the dress, this casual style offers a vertical striped pattern for springtime colors including yellow, blue, pink, purple and green.

All of your favorites are available now on shopDisney

The Dapper Dans Loungefly

Loungefly’s new collection is just Pop!ing with references to Main Street U.S.A. at both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom! The Dapper Dans are here to take us on a tour of the land and there’s so much to see. Look closely and you’ll spot the Castle, Penny Arcade, Mickey Mouse balloons and so much more. The quartet is even enjoying a ride on the trolley car.

Dapper Dans Loungefly Mini Backpack – Main Street U.S.A.

Dapper Dans Loungefly Wallet – Main Street U.S.A.

Disney Parks Dapper Dans Loungefly Baseball Cap

The Dapper Dans Funko Pop! Pin – Main Street U.S.A. – Limited Release

The Dapper Dans Disney Dress Shop

You’ll look absolutely dapper in this bright, bold summer dress that pays tribute to the popular quartet. Not only will this design brighten up your closet, but it’s the perfect nod to a Disney classic with its vest-inspired bodice and colorful stripes.

The Dapper Dans Dress for Women – Main Street U.S.A