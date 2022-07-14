Boba Fett, Peli Motto and More Featured on RSVLTS x Star Wars SDCC Exclusives

2022 will see the exciting return of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and everyone wants to get in on the fun, even RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! This year the fashion brand is delivering not one but four exclusive styles themed to the Star Wars universe that will debut each day of the convention.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Since 2012 RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool! Now, in celebration of SDCC, they’re adding new designs to their arealdy epic Star Wars collection that will be available exclusively at the fan favorite event.

RSVLTS x Star Wars SDCC booth exclusives include four designs that harken to the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett along with styles featuring an animated Boba Fett and a desert-wandering C-3PO.

The assortment of designs will be available in RSVLTS’ traditional button down tees ($70) made with their signature Kunuflex material and will be available at the booth on their respective days while supplies last. The RSVLTS booth will be located within the Lucasfilm Pavilion: 2913-L.

Layers of Tatooine – Thursday, July 21st Exclusive

From C3PO wandering the desert to Jabba the Hutt’s attempt at feeding the sarlacc a few heroes for lunch, the sands of the two-sunned planet double as the sands of time on this bold yet understated Kunuflex button-down.

Peli Motto – Friday, July 22nd Exclusive

Featuring Peli Motto’s iconic coat and hairstyle, catch the engineer-turned-babysitter with her gang of droids and, yes, even Grogu, on this soft and stretchy Kunuflex button-down.

Rancor – Saturday, July 23rd Exclusive

Take the blinders off and form a lasting bond with this Kunuflex button-down, which also features the galaxy’s newest duo of dominance by way of Mr. Fett riding his Rancor friend into battle.

Boba’s Debut (Alternate Purple Colorway) – Sunday, July 24th Exclusive

This special alternative colorway is a nod back to RSVLTS previous Boba's Debut shirt of the same name, but this version – a dark and colorful, galactically retro shirt – is an homage to the world's introduction to Boba Fett. Catch Boba flying around and battling a beast with his Amban sniper rifle all over this Kunuflex button-down.

The latest styles in the RSVLTS x Star Wars collection launch July 21-24 at San Diego Comic-Con. The new patterns are priced at $70 and will be available exclusively at the RSVLTS Booth #2913-L in the Lucasfilm Pavilion. May the Force Be With You!

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS