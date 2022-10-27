Kidrobot Reveals New “Sailor M.” Mickey Mouse Figure by Pasa

Get your Disney collection in ship shape with a new Mickey Mouse figurine from Kidrobot. “Sailor M.” is the latest creation from Brazilian sculptor Pasa and features the big cheese dressed in a sailor outfit (still featuring his red shorts) and wearing a big grin!
What’s Happening:
- Anchors aweigh! Kidrobot and Disney are teaming up again for a new collectible vinyl art sculpture starring Mickey Mouse.
- Mickey sailed onto the big screen in the 1928 classic animated short “Steamboat Willie,” and now he’s ready to cast off on a new adventure!
- This vintage-style, 8-inch-tall “Sailor M.” figure wears a sailor outfit, complete with his iconic red button shorts and yellow shoes.
- For this dynamic creation, Kidrobot worked with Pasa, a Brazilian sculptor whose fun and fresh designs draw on a deep love of pop culture and toys combined with a background in tattoo arts.
- Packaged in a premium collectible window box with nautical elements, this is a great addition to any Disney collection.
- The Sailor M figure is available now for pre-order directly from Kidrobot. It sells for $49.99 and is expected to ship during Spring/Summer 2023.
- A link to the collectible can be found below!
Disney Mickey Mouse "Sailor M." 8-inch Collectible Vinyl Figure by Pasa – Kidrobot – $49.99
