Kidrobot Reveals New “Sailor M.” Mickey Mouse Figure by Pasa

Get your Disney collection in ship shape with a new Mickey Mouse figurine from Kidrobot. “Sailor M.” is the latest creation from Brazilian sculptor Pasa and features the big cheese dressed in a sailor outfit (still featuring his red shorts) and wearing a big grin!

What’s Happening:

  • Anchors aweigh! Kidrobot and Disney are teaming up again for a new collectible vinyl art sculpture starring Mickey Mouse.
  • Mickey sailed onto the big screen in the 1928 classic animated short “Steamboat Willie,” and now he’s ready to cast off on a new adventure!
  • This vintage-style, 8-inch-tall “Sailor M.” figure wears a sailor outfit, complete with his iconic red button shorts and yellow shoes.

  • For this dynamic creation, Kidrobot worked with Pasa, a Brazilian sculptor whose fun and fresh designs draw on a deep love of pop culture and toys combined with a background in tattoo arts.
  • Packaged in a premium collectible window box with nautical elements, this is a great addition to any Disney collection.
  • The Sailor M figure is available now for pre-order directly from Kidrobot. It sells for $49.99 and is expected to ship during Spring/Summer 2023.
  • A link to the collectible can be found below!

Disney Mickey Mouse "Sailor M." 8-inch Collectible Vinyl Figure by Pasa – Kidrobot – $49.99

About Kidrobot

  • Kidrobot is an innovative cross between sculpture and conceptual art, offering not only a powerful medium for today's international fashion designers, illustrators and artists, but also the creative canvas for emerging street trends and pop art.