Photos: Space Mountain Getting Repainted Ahead of TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening

Ahead of the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, its neighboring attraction in Tomorrowland, Space Mountain, is receiving a fresh coat of paint.

As Space Mountain features an all-white structure, keeping it clean can be a challenge. Over the last few years, it has been looking somewhat dirty. So with a shiny new attraction opening right next door, Disney is giving the classic attraction a fresh coat of paint.

The spire at the very top of the mountain is currently covered in scaffolding.

