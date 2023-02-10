Photos: Space Mountain Getting Repainted Ahead of TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening

Ahead of the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, its neighboring attraction in Tomorrowland, Space Mountain, is receiving a fresh coat of paint.
As Space Mountain features an all-white structure, keeping it clean can be a challenge. Over the last few years, it has been looking somewhat dirty. So with a shiny new attraction opening right next door, Disney is giving the classic attraction a fresh coat of paint.
The spire at the very top of the mountain is currently covered in scaffolding.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Cast Member previews have officially begun on Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is set to have its official debut, opening the Grid for everyone on April 4th, 2023. We got to experience this new attraction and have a video of the full on-ride experience.
- Full housekeeping services are slated to return to Walt Disney World Resort hotels by the end of the month.
- Guests staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa will find the new walkway to the Magic Kingdom closed temporarily as the resort prepares more buildings and rooms for renovation.
