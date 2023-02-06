Walkway Between Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Magic Kingdom To Close For Refurbishment

Guests staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa will find the new walkway to the Magic Kingdom closed temporarily as the resort prepares more buildings and rooms for renovation.

What’s Happening:

The walkway will be closed, not for reasons pertaining to the walkway itself, but as a result of preparations of upcoming room and building renovations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

Guests can still use boats and monorails to get to the Magic Kingdom from the resort hotel.

Disney has not revealed a date in which the walkway would reopen, but has promised a reopening later this spring.

The pathway connecting Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa to the Magic Kingdom was completed relatively recently, in the fall of 2020. When it debuted, it allowed guests to walk not only to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, but also to Disney’s Wedding Pavilion, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and the Transportation and Ticket Center. Theoretically, guests can walk from Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Contemporary Resort in the other direction, so the pathway makes a complete loop between all the resorts along the Seven Seas Lagoon. However, work is also being done on the new Disney Vacation Club tower in the former location of the Polynesian Revue as an extension to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Guests would sometimes find this leg of the pathway periodically closed as well.