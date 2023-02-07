Video: Enter the Grid with a Full On-Ride Video from TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom

Cast Member previews have officially begun on Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is set to have its official debut, opening the Grid for everyone on April 4th, 2023. We got to experience this new attraction and have a video of the full on-ride experience.

We were able to enter the Grid recently to experience the new TRON Lightcycle / Run, which makes for an exciting new addition to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

The roughly two-minute coaster is both indoors and outdoors and features some fun and unique effects throughout.

Check out the full on-ride experience below:

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?

When TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, it will make use of a virtual queue complementary in-queue lockers