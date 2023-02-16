Disney Genie+ Expected to Sell Out This Weekend at Walt Disney World

Presidents Day Weekend is this upcoming weekend, and with it, crowds are sure to descend upon the Walt Disney World Resort. To prepare for your visit, Disney has shared a note regarding the Disney Genie+ service.
What’s Happening:
- With the crowds expected at all four Walt Disney World theme parks this weekend, Disney expects Disney Genie+ to sell out.
- Upon sell out, the service will not be available to purchase until the next day.
- For those unaware, Disney Genie+ is a service that allows guests access to Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions.
- On average, Guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using Lightning Lane entrances, if the first selection is made early in the day.
- Certain attractions make use of Individual Lightning Lane, which is a separate purchase not related to Disney Genie+. Therefore those will sell out at a different, likely faster rate than Disney Genie+.
- The attractions featuring Individual Lightning Lane are:
