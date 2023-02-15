Gonzo and Walter of The Muppets Take a Ride on Journey into Imagination with Figment at EPCOT

A delightful new video features Walter and The Great Gonzo of The Muppets taking a ride on Journey into Imagination with Figment at EPCOT.

  • This cute video released today by the official Muppets Twitter account features Gonzo and Walter, who was first introduced in 2011’s The Muppets, taking a ride on Journey into Imagination with Figment at EPCOT.
  • We learn that Journey into Imagination with Figment is Gonzo’s favorite ride at EPCOT, and that he and Figment are close personal friends.
  • Gonzo even tells Figment that he “still sounds terrific,” a reference to the fact that both characters are voiced by the same actor, Dave Goelz.
  • In the original 1983 version of Journey into Imagination, Figment was voiced by Billy Barty. However, by the time the updated version opened in 2002, Barty had passed away, leading to Goelz taking on the role.
  • Walter seems to struggle in believing that Figment is real, but Gonzo assures him he’s not just a Figment of Imagination, he’s THE Figment.

