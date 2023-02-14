D23 Returns to the Grid for Special Screenings of “TRON: Legacy” at Disney Springs

With TRON Lightcycle / Run opening at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is gearing up to ring in the opening of this epic new attraction with a celebration of the film that inspired its creation.
What’s Happening:
- Prepare for the ultimate upload, as D23 invites you to celebrate the iconic sequel that brought us all back to the grid—TRON: Legacy.
- Join D23 at AMC Dine-in Disney Springs 24 on Saturday, March 18th for a special screening of TRON: Legacy.
- Prior to the screening, users will be treated to a special presentation sure to delight fans of TRON and Disney Parks!
- D23 Gold and General Members have their choice of two screenings, presented in 3D or 2D, for your viewing pleasure. Both screenings will feature the same pre-show presentation and event offerings:
- 10:30 a.m. ET: 3D Screening of TRON: Legacy
- 11:00 a.m. ET: 2D Screening of TRON: Legacy
- Guests may begin to check-in for the 3D screening at 9:30 a.m. and for the 2D screening at 10:00 a.m.
- Tickets for D23 General Members are $30 (+$5 processing fee) and are $20 (+$3 processing fee) for D23 Gold Members.
- Tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed through this link.
- That same week, D23 is also hosting a Gold Member-exclusive preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run.
Event Includes:
- Exclusive screening of Return to the Grid, A TRON: Legacy Screening kicked off with a special pre-show presentation.
- Event-exclusive postcard featuring art from TRON Lightcycle / Run created by Walt Disney Imagineering.
- One (1) medium-sized fountain beverage at AMC Disney Springs
- One (1) medium-sized popcorn at AMC Disney Springs
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning