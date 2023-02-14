D23 Returns to the Grid for Special Screenings of “TRON: Legacy” at Disney Springs

With TRON Lightcycle / Run opening at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is gearing up to ring in the opening of this epic new attraction with a celebration of the film that inspired its creation.

What’s Happening:

Prepare for the ultimate upload, as D23 invites you to celebrate the iconic sequel that brought us all back to the grid— TRON: Legacy .

. Join D23 at AMC Dine-in Disney Springs TRON: Legacy .

. Prior to the screening, users will be treated to a special presentation sure to delight fans of TRON and Disney Parks!

D23 Gold and General Members have their choice of two screenings, presented in 3D or 2D, for your viewing pleasure. Both screenings will feature the same pre-show presentation and event offerings: 10:30 a.m. ET: 3D Screening of TRON: Legacy 11:00 a.m. ET: 2D Screening of TRON: Legacy

Guests may begin to check-in for the 3D screening at 9:30 a.m. and for the 2D screening at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for D23 General Members are $30 (+$5 processing fee) and are $20 (+$3 processing fee) for D23 Gold Members.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed through this link

That same week, D23 is also hosting a Gold Member-exclusive preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run

Event Includes:

Event-exclusive postcard featuring art from TRON Lightcycle / Run created by Walt Disney Imagineering.

One (1) medium-sized fountain beverage at AMC Disney Springs

One (1) medium-sized popcorn at AMC Disney Springs