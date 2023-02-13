D23 Gold Member Preview Tickets for TRON Lightcycle / Run Coming Wednesday

D23 Gold Members will soon get their chance to enter the grid. Tickets for a special preview event for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be available on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

On Saturday, March 18th, D23 Gold Members will have the chance to experience TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Check-in for the event will begin at 5 PM at the Transportation Ticket Center and guests will be able to enter the park immediately after.

Members will then be able to explore the rest of Tomorrowland up until the event begins at 6:30 PM.

Then, Members will be able to experience TRON Lightcycle / Run as many times as they like until 8:30 PM.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 15th and Members will be able to order their tickets here

The event includes: Complimentary parking at the Transportation Ticket Center Light refreshment for all Gold members in attendance Exclusive entry to preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run on Saturday, March 18, 2023 Commemorative keepsake from the Grid

TRON Lightcycle / Run invites guests to climb aboard their own lightcycle and enter The Grid, a digital world with no horizons. On board, passengers will push past the limits of anything they’ve ever experienced at the Magic Kingdom before, one of the fastest rides in Disney Parks history.

Currently, the new attraction is undergoing special previews for Cast Members at the Walt Disney World Resort and their invited guests. Thanks to a slew of posts on social media from these folks, its hard to believe the ride has yet to officially open, but that day is rapidly approaching with the new attraction set to open to everyone visiting Walt Disney World on April 4th.

At that point, all Walt Disney World Ticket Holders and Annual Passholders must use either a Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase to access the attraction, and no standby queue option will be available upon opening.