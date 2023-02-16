Extra Training Brings More Magic and Inclusivity to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Locations

Extra training has been added for the Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique to allow for a greater diversity of hair textures and types, opening up doors to more connection and inclusion.

What’s Happening:

In addition to the specialty training, extra pigmentation has been added to makeup palettes to ensure all skin colors glow and pop.

Adaptive costumes are also available for young princesses and knights in need of comfortable stretch fabric, discreet flap openings for easy tube access, ankle-length bottoms to accommodate those who are seated, and velcro closing to slip the costumes on and off with ease.

“Cosmetology schools don’t spend much time on more texturized hair, so it can be difficult to get that experience,” Camelia, an apprentice, explains. “I’ve seen my peers grow through the training Disney provides us. Their skills have blossomed and they’ve become more confident.”

“Seeing the delight on guests’ faces when they turn around and see themselves in the mirror is the best experience,” Shalise, an apprentice, adds. “We all have such unique memories and relationships with guests that come back year after year to visit us. Now, we are opening the doors for children to build those magical connections with even more cast members because when they walk through our doors parents know they can trust any one of us to deliver an unforgettable experience.”

“What we do here isn’t just a makeover. We give our guests the ability to believe in make believe. No matter who they are, where they come from, or what they’ve gone through, they have the chance to be a knight or princess,” Shalise shares.

While not specifically stated, it is presumed the extra training has been added for all Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations throughout Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Line