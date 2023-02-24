Concierge Lounge at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Closing for Refurbishment on March 11th

The Concierge Lounge at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn will be closed for refurbishment beginning March 11th.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the continued reinvigoration of Disney's BoardWalk at Walt Disney World, the Concierge Lounge at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn will be closed for refurbishment March 11th through the end of April.
- Guests will hear refurbishment work in surrounding areas during daytime hours, while nighttime refurbishment work should not be audible to guests in their guest rooms.
- The lobby of the BoardWalk Inn recently underwent a minor refurbishment, and nearby, Carousel Coffee opened at the end of December 2022 in the former home of Dundry’s Sundries.
- Out on the BoardWalk, construction continues on The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery set to open later this year.
- The interior of the former ESPN Club has been completely gutted to make way for The Cake Bake Shop.
- Guests will get to take advantage of both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service and a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk.
