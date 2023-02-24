Concierge Lounge at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Closing for Refurbishment on March 11th

The Concierge Lounge at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn will be closed for refurbishment beginning March 11th.

What’s Happening:

As part of the continued reinvigoration of Disney's BoardWalk at Walt Disney World

Guests will hear refurbishment work in surrounding areas during daytime hours, while nighttime refurbishment work should not be audible to guests in their guest rooms.

The lobby of the BoardWalk Inn recently underwent a minor refurbishment, and nearby, Carousel Coffee

Out on the BoardWalk, construction continues on The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers

The interior of the former ESPN

Guests will get to take advantage of both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service and a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk.

