Disney Genie+ at Walt Disney World to Include Digital Attraction Photo Downloads Beginning March 20th

Alongside Walt Disney World Annual Passholders being able to visit the parks without a reservation on most afternoons, Disney has also revealed when Disney Genie+ users will get digital downloads of their attraction photos included.
What’s Happening:
- Last month, Walt Disney World made a number of guest experience improvement announcements — including news that Disney Genie+ users would soon be able to get digital downloads of their attraction photos included in the service.
- Now, the Disney Parks Blog has revealed an official launch date for this service.
- Starting March 20th, guests purchasing Disney Genie+ service will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos, taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no additional charge.
- Attraction photos are taken while in the parks at more than a dozen of the most popular attractions including Space Mountain, Slinky Dog Dash, Test Track, Expedition Everest and more.
- Over at the Disneyland Resort, Disney PhotoPass digital attraction photo downloads are now complimentary for all ticketed park guests on the Disneyland app, as of February 4th.
