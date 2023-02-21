Photos: New Signage for Swirls on the Water Installed at Disney Springs

Swirls on the Water, which replaced AristoCrepes in Disney Springs last year, recently debuted a fresh, more permanent new sign.

Swirls on the Water replaced AristoCrepes near Rainforest Cafe last March, becoming the new home for Dole Whip at Disney Springs. The original signage for Swirls on the Water (seen below) was more temporary looking, and has since been replaced with a far more detailed sign.

Here you can find Dole Whips, floats, alcoholic options, and even Dole Whip Nachos! Check out the full menu on DisneySprings.com.

