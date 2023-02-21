Typhoon Lagoon Set to Reopen This Spring at Walt Disney World

Hidden within the announcement of additional dates and locations for Disney After Hours at Walt Disney World, it has been confirmed that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will be reopening this spring.
What’s Happening:
- Ever since the pandemic related closure of 2020, one or both Walt Disney World water parks have been closed.
- Blizzard Beach was the first of the two parks to reopen in March 2021, while Typhoon Lagoon didn’t open until January 2022, at which point Blizzard Beach closed.
- Blizzard Beach has been open since November 2022, when Typhoon Lagoon once again closed for refurbishment.
- With the upcoming reopening of Typhoon Lagoon this spring, both Walt Disney World water parks are expected to be open together for the first time in over three years.
- When the park reopens, H2O Glow After Hours will also be back and ready to “light” up your summer.
- No official reopening date has been confirmed at this time, other than Spring 2023.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Check out our latest construction update from Journey of Water – Inspired by Moana and CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT.
- Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is set to reopen their doors once again on April 1st, complete with new menu items and returning favorites.
- After an almost three-year closure, Enchanted Tales with Belle has reopened at the Magic Kingdom.
