EPCOT and Typhoon Lagoon Join the Disney After Hours Event Line-Up

Disney has added additional dates for Disney After Hours at Walt Disney World, and have also expanded the event to EPCOT and Typhoon Lagoon.
What’s Happening:
- Disney After Hours is a specially ticketed experience that occurs after the gates close for the night, extending access to favorite attractions and providing you with more opportunities to have a magical Disney experience.
- Your event ticket also allows you early entry into the park beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and 7:00 p.m. at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Best of all, the number of tickets for these events is limited, which means lower wait times for some of your favorite attractions.
- For the first time in forever, EPCOT has joined the line-up of parks featured for Disney After Hours. You can experience EPCOT for three glorious hours after the gates close and get access to top attractions, like Frozen Ever After, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
- This is your chance to explore all four neighborhoods in the park with shorter attraction wait times. Be sure to snap a few photos with your favorite Disney characters and munch on some of your favorite Disney snacks.
- Delight in ice cream novelties, popcorn and select beverages—all included in the cost of this ticketed event—available at carts throughout the park.
- When Typhoon Lagoon reopens this spring, H2O Glow After Hours will be back and ready to “light” up your summer.
- With its vibrant decor, a specially themed menu of snacks and treats throughout the park and your favorite watery attractions under the stars, the popular after-hours party is a “must-do” with friends and family this summer. Don’t miss out on what could be the high-“light” of your summer! Move and groove to hot beats during a DJ dance party!
- Additional dates have also been added for Disney After Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, beginning May 3rd.
- The event also runs at the Magic Kingdom on select dates through March 27th.
- H20 Glow After Hours kicks off May 20th at Typhoon Lagoon, while Disney After Hours makes its way to EPCOT on June 1st.
- Event tickets for EPCOT, Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Hollywood Studios can be purchased by all guests starting March 3rd, 2023, with prices ranging from $75 to $149 (plus tax).
- Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can begin purchasing Disney After Hours tickets for EPCOT and Typhoon Lagoon as early as February 28th.
- The advance-purchase window is available to guests at Disney Resort hotels and Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, as well as Shades of Green at Walt Disney World Resort.
- Disney Vacation Club members and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can also purchase specially priced tickets for select dates.
- For a full list of events, dates and times, and to purchase tickets, visit DisneyWorld.com/AfterHours.
