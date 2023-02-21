Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Now Fully Open For Guests At Walt Disney World

The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, located on Hotel Plaza Boulevard as part of the Disney Springs area of Walt Disney World, is now fully open to guests visiting the Orlando destination.

What’s Happening:

Drury Hotels Company recently welcomed the first guests to the Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando within the Disney Springs Area at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Area at the Walt Disney World Resort. An Official Walt Disney World Hotel, the property features all of Drury’s acclaimed best-in-class amenities and a highly sought-after location within walking distance of Disney Springs – all with no resort fee. Located a half mile from Disney Springs, the resort also offers free shuttle service to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks, along with early entry to the parks.

Guests enjoy daily complimentary breakfast, Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback with evening snacks and cold beverages, Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, scenic views, pool-side and lobby restaurants and bars, a Marketplace with a premium selection of grab and go items including Pizza Hut and Starbucks, 24-hour fitness facility, lobby business center, a resort-style saltwater pool with splash pad, and a game arcade.

The hotel is home to 604 rooms and guests can also reserve one of the 78 two-room suites, perfect accommodations for families of up to six guests. In-room amenities include a 55″ smart flat screen television, mini refrigerator, microwave, alarm clock with Bluetooth and charging station, executive work spaces, and in-room safe. The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando within the Disney Springs Area will also offer 17,000+ square feet of meeting and event space for up to 250 persons.

Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 26 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels has been recognized by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, earning the award for Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains. In 2022, Drury received this award for a record 17th consecutive year. Brands include Drury Inn & Suites, Drury Inn, Drury Plaza Hotel, Pear Tree Inn by Drury, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities.

What They’re Saying:

Chuck Drury, President and CEO of Drury Hotels: “We are pleased to provide our guests the opportunity to visit the Walt Disney World Resort with the exceptional value and customer service that Drury Hotels has provided for 50 years. Our guests are at the very center of everything we do, and we hope to exceed their expectations with this incredible new hotel in the heart of the Disney Springs Resort Area.”