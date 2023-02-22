Photos: Have “Snow Much Fun” with New Blizzard Beach Merchandise

While visiting Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park today, we noticed some new merchandise available at the Beach Haus, the park’s main gift shop.

This new line of merchandise features similar artwork with Mickey, Minnie and the icon of Blizzard Beach, Mount Gushmore. Above is a Tervis tumbler, retailing for $44.99. Below, the design is subtly worked into a large beach hat ($34.99).

Of course, you’ve gotta have a pin! This open edition Blizzard Beach pin retails for $14.99.

Lastly, you can also get this design on a wonderful beach towel, which retails for $24.99.

Additionally, there’s a new shirt featuring the Blizzard Beach logo on the front, and Summit Plummet on the back, alongside the names of the park’s various attractions. The shirt retails for $29.99.

