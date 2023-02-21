Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend Participants Can Take 50% Off 1-Day Blizzard Beach Tickets

Runners looking to chill out during the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend can save 50% on tickets to Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Princess Half Marathon takes place this weekend at Walt Disney World, and runners looking to relax after their 5K, 10K or Half-Marathon can do so at Blizzard Beach.
  • Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend runners and up to 3 Guests can enjoy 50% off a 1-Day Water Park Ticket, good for use between February 22nd–March 1st.
  • Tickets can be purchased with your race bib at the ESPN Wide World of Sports during Expo Hours or at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park.

