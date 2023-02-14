Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend 2024 Already Sold Out

If you are planning on running in the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend next year, hopefully you have already signed up because the event is sold out.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will be happening January 11 through 14, 2024, and it is already sold out.

If you have already signed up, here is what you can expect from this exciting event, according to the runDisney website

About Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend:

The Disneyland Resort

… or even say “see ya real soon” as they embark for an epic 13.1 miles, our Disney friends will be there to cheer them on.

Even more exciting news for the 2024 event weekend includes a brand-new offering to runDisney events at Disneyland Resort, early morning yoga from inside Disneyland park.

From the start line to the finish line, the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will ensure that Every Mile is Magic.