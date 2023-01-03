runDisney Sets Dates for 2023-24 Events, Including Return of Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney has set the sates for their 2023-24 events, including the return of the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.
- The 2023-24 season of runDisney events will include:
- 2023 runDisney Virtual Series: June-August, 2023
- 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend: November 2-5, 2023
- 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend: January 3-7, 2024
- 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend: January 11-14, 2024
- 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend: February 22-25, 2024
- 2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend: April 18-21, 2024
- The big news here is the return of the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, which will once again include a 5K, 10K, half marathon and challenge (10K and half marathon).
- The return of the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend (registration opens Feb. 14) is an exciting addition to the 2023-24 runDisney race season, which will kick off in November 2023 with five race weekends at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort along with accompanying virtual race options and a summer virtual race series for runners of all ages and fitness levels.
- With race weekends on both coasts, runDisney is bringing back the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge in 2024, which awards medals to runners who participate in select races on both coasts.
- In all, more than 100,000 runners from across the country are expected to participate in runDisney events next season.
- Be sure to check back for more details about the race courses, medals and more in the coming months.