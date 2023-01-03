runDisney Sets Dates for 2023-24 Events, Including Return of Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney has set the sates for their 2023-24 events, including the return of the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.

The 2023-24 season of runDisney events will include: 2023 runDisney Virtual Series : June-August, 2023 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend : November 2-5, 2023 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend : January 3-7, 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend : January 11-14, 2024 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend : February 22-25, 2024 2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend : April 18-21, 2024

